Otis Redding’s legacy revisited in new box set, ‘Otis Forever’

Otis Redding passed away in 1967, but his music lives on. The four Redding albums released after his death are about to come out in a new vinyl box set, along with a compilation of the albums’ 24 singles in Mono.

The limited edition Otis Forever: The Albums & Singles (1968-1970) will be released June 9 as a multicolored set, with The Dock of the Bay on yellow vinyl, The Immortal Otis Redding in silver, Love Man in green, To Tell The Truth in blue and The Singles in yellow. Only 1,000 copies are being produced and sold through Rhino.com. There will also be a six-LP black vinyl set released to retailers.

In addition, fans will be able to purchase The Singles 1968-1970 as a standalone double album. It will include such songs as “(Sittin’ On )The Dock Of The Bay,” “The Happy Song (Dum-Dum),” “Hard To Handle” and more.

