Otto Warmbier’s parents break silence, outraged with President Trump

Friday, the parents of Otto Warmbier broke their silence and expressed outrage Friday after President Trump said he believed Kim Jung Un’s claim he didn’t know the American student was being mistreated in a North Korean prison.

Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea died days after returning to the U.S. in a coma at the age of 22.

“Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement.

