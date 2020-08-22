OUCH! Giant Teddy Bear Is In The Worst Possible Seat At The Worst Possible Time With live events going on without fans, sporting events have become very creative with how they fill the stands. At a recent Oakland A’s baseball game several giant teddy bears were placed in the stands and one of the jolly bears took a baseball to the head. The commentators had “a ball” poking fun at the bear saying the hit to the head was un-bear-able to watch. What do you think about how live events have been filling the stands?

A teddy bear took a foul ball right off the head 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEYA7P1LOa — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 21, 2020