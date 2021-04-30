Our Astronauts Come Home Tomorrow

Here’s the video of the SpaceX Crew Dragon returning to Earth for the first time, after spending almost a week docked at the International Space Station. Dragon’s first crewed mission splashed down into the Gulf off the coast of Florida in June, 2019. And than NASA’s four Crew-1 astronauts were scheduled to return to Earth this past Wednesday (April 28) on their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, making a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. But high winds have forced NASA and SpaceX to delay the landing until tomorrow and move the site to the Gulf. Splashdown is targeted for 11:36 a.m.