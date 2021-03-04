Our Floridope Of The Day “Freaked Out!”

We really can’t blame her..she just did what the song said! A 53-year-old woman Tampa woman is facing charges after she FREAKED OUT and shoved her roommate through a tiki bar . . . because the roommate wouldn’t stop playing Chic’s 1978 disco hit “Le Freak” over and over on a loop. According to an arrest affidavit, Mary Ann Lannon, 53, “became upset” after the 64-year-old victim–who is Lannon’s cousin–put the 1978 song on repeat. Investigators allege that Lannon freaked out and pushed her kin into a “makeshift tiki bar, causing the bar to fall apart and the victim to strike her left eye on a speaker.” Lannon’s cousin, cops noted, suffered “severe swelling and bruising to the left eye.” Lannon, who was arrested at the Tampa Bay-area apartment she shares with her cousin, was charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Lannon was released from the county jail on her own recognizance. A judge has ordered Lannon to have no contact with the victim, whom she has lived with for the last 5- years.