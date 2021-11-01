Our Hero For This Week

A man rescued a kitten from drowning in a flooded creek near their home in Sacramento, California. Skip Campbell said that he and his wife, Nancy, discovered the kitten bobbing up and down the creek when they went outside to survey rising water levels from heavy rainfall. Skip jumped into action, taking off his shoes and waded through knee-level water, where he was able to bring the soaking wet kitten back on land. The couple took the kitten back to their home and they are currently deciding whether to keep it or find it another loving home. Would you risk your life to save an animal in danger?