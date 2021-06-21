Our Skateboarding “Dreams” Guy Is Back!!

Nathan Apodaca brought joy to an entire nation last year when he posted a video of himself skateboarding to work, drinking his Ocean Spray, and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”. Well, now he’s bringing us a new kind of joy with his very own cranberry juice. LOADED cranberry juice. It’s called “Cranberry Dreams Cosmo,” and it’s 11.1% alcohol. Have 2 of these and you’ll be skateboarding too…even if you don’t know how!! It’s on sale now in 2,000 liquor, grocery, and convenience stores . . . and it’ll be available online soon.