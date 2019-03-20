Outbreak of poisonous toads concerns Palm Beach Gardens community

Members of a Palm Beach Gardens community are uneasy due to a massive outbreak of toads swarming the neighborhood.

Thousands of toads are reportedly clogging community members pools, patios and spread all across the streets of the Mirabella neighborhood.

“I just see a massive amount of toads or frogs everywhere, covering every square inch,” a concerned homeowner told wptv “You can’t even walk through the grass without stepping on one.”

It is unclear how the amphibians appeared but are reportedly poisonous, posing a dangerous and deadly threat to homeowners pets.

The concerned resident also told wptv that the Mirabella HOA said it was homeowners responsibility to remove the poisonous bufo toads and allegedly gave her the name of a toad removal company.

No other information is available that this time.