Outer Bands of Hurricane Florence Rock the Carolinas

The outer bands of Hurricane Florence are beginning to rock the North Carolina coast.

Right now, Florence is a Category 2 storm with sustained winds holding at 110 mph and gusts at 130 mph.

The slow-motion storm is expected to be a “major flooding event” and authorities are warning about deadly storm surges and possible mudslides to parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states.

Storm surges along the coastline could bring up to 15 feet of water.

About 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have been told to evacuate.

More than ten million people face dangerous or life-threatening conditions.

When Florence will make landfall is not clear, but it’s expected to happen in the next 36-to-48 hours, probably in North Carolina.

