There could be far fewer turkeys on the table this Thursday, as a new survey reveals that over one-quarter of Americans are considering a meat-free Thanksgiving. According to results shared by vegan brand The Meatless Farm, 28.6 percent of the 1,050 asked would be willing to skip the bird, with that figure increasing to nearly half of respondents aged 18-24 and 25-34. Those who would break with tradition cite personal health as a contributing factor. “Being mindful of how we live and eat has become a priority in today’s world and the numbers reveal a huge shift towards plant-based eating in the US,” notes the company’s North American general manager, Kasper Vesth. Have you cut back on meat consumption? What are your reasons?