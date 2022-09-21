Own A Piece Of Betty White! 🥰

Betty White’s personal property is being auctioned off this weekend at Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills.

The items are estimated to be worth around two-million dollars and include jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, artwork, awards, scripts, and other memorabilia left at her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.

Golden Girls fans can bid on Betty’s original director chair and the series finale scripts signed by her, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and guest star Leslie Nielsen.

What piece of Betty’s stuff would you want to buy?

(DailyMail)