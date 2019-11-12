Own A Piece Of Disney History!

You could own a piece of the happiest place on Earth. A Los Angeles gallery is preparing to auction off over 1,500 items from Disneyland and Disney World on December 7th.

Some of the items date back to the 1950s, including a map of Disneyland. Other items up for auction include the Tiki Room’s animatronic birds that are expected to sell for around $100,000 and an opening day guide book signed by Walt Disney himself. The signed book could bring in around $9,000.

Which piece of Walt Disney World of Disneyland would you like to own?