Owners of Krispy Kreme, Panera to Donate Millions Due to Past Nazi Ties

Members of Germany’s wealthy Reimann family, which owns controlling interests in Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Panera Bread, Pret a Manger and other popular businesses through their firm, JAB Holding Company, say they plan to donate millions to charity after learning that their ancestors supported Adolf Hitler and used forced laborers under the Nazis.

A German newspaper published a four-page report about documents found in that country as well as in France and the U.S. that reveal that Albert Reimann Sr. and his son, Albert Reimann Jr., used Russian civilians and French POW’s as forced laborers.

According to Reimann family spokesman Peter Harf, “It is all correct. Reimann senior and Reimann junior were guilty…they belonged in jail.”

The father and son, who died in 1954 and 1984, respectively, never discussed the Nazi era. Surviving family members assumed that their company’s Nazi connection had been fully disclosed in a 1978 report, according to Harf.

After reviewing various documents, some family members commissioned a University of Munich historian five years ago to fully examine their history.

Harf says of the review’s findings, “We were all ashamed and turned as white as the wall. There is nothing to gloss over. These crimes are disgusting.”

Luxembourg-based JAB Holding Co. also holds controlling stakes in Keurig Green Mountain, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, and Caribou Coffee Company.

Harf says the family is donating 10 million euros ($11.3 million) to an undetermined charity as a goodwill gesture.

The report will also be released to the public soon.