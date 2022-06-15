Ozzy Osbourne ‘Doing Well’ After Undergoing Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is “doing well and on the road to recovery” after undergoing “major” surgery on Tuesday.

That’s the word from Sharon Osbourne, who — in a tweet posted after her hubby’s operation — also told fans, “Your love means the world to him.”

The update comes one week after Sharon revealed Ozzy was scheduled to undergo a “very major operation” on Monday that would “determine the rest of his life.” Sources say the surgery was to repair structural damage the rocker suffered in a 2019 fall that dislodged metal rods and pins in his back and neck. Previously, Ozzy said he could no longer “walk properly” due to the damage caused by the fall.

Has Osbourne gotten too old and fragile to tour?