P.F. Changs Offering “DUMP”lings for Valentine’s Day!

P.F. Chang’s is delivering free DUMPlings to anyone who has recently gone through a breakup.

The food chain wants to help people turn the tears of a split into a celebration of singleness.

P.F. Chang’s is inviting newly single people to text 855-697-6181 with the word “CHANGSDUMPLINGS” and their story to try to earn a free six count of shrimp or pork dumplings with any purchase of one dollar or more starting Feb. 7th.

They will be offering these free dumplings up until National Breakup Day, which is on Feb. 21st.

What has been your most memorable Valentine’s Day to date?