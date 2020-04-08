PA Clinic Offering Drive-Thru Testing For Amish Horse And Buggies

**Please tell me you’ve watched “Schitt’s Creek” on Netflix!!**

A Pennsylvania clinic is offering coronavirus testing for nearby Amish communties – by setting up a drive-thru testing sit designed for horse-and-buggies.

Belleville, PA is home to large Amish and Mennonite communities, which local doctors say are “especially at-risk” because they’re “isolated from the news”.

The clinic has administered over 65 tests so far. Pennsylvania has nearly 15,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

What should the government do about Amish communities that might not be practicing social distancing? Does being “isolated from the news” sound like such a bad thing these days?

