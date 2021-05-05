Pac-Man #1 Arcade Game In The World!

Pac-Man has been revealed as the most popular classic arcade game in the world, this was discovered alongside a list of the most expensive classic cabinets ever sold.

Classic arcade games now worth thousands, as Twitch streamers fuel comeback

An antique marketplace has revealed the most valuable arcade game machines of all time after seeing popularity for arcade game streaming rise in the last year. A Williams’ Blast Cockpit from 1983 is currently worth $12,000, while an original Sinistar duramold is worth $10,000 and a 1979 cabinet of Cosmic Chasm is valued at $9,400. The marketplace also discovered the most popular arcade game in each country around the world, with Pac-Man taking the overall top spot, followed by Space Invaders and Donkey Kong.

Antique marketplace, LoveAntiques.com, decided to research arcade game cabinets after the recent popularity of the #SavingTheArcadeWorld campaign to help arcade museums survive, coupled with the retro category on streaming platform Twitch receiving a surge in views and subscribers – it now has over one million subscribers.

LoveAntiques.com’s team of inhouse experts researched arcade game unit sales, collections and valuations from around the world to assemble the ‘MVP’ arcade game list. Here are the five most valuable arcade game machines in the world:

1. Blaster – Williams’ cockpit 1983 – $12,000

Released in 1983, only five units of this cockpit cabinet were ever made and in 2010 it took the Guinness World Record for the most expensive arcade game of all time, and still hasn’t been surpassed.

2. Sinistar – Dedicated duramold 1982 – $10,000

Only a handful of these were made when it was released in 1982, so collectors will be willing to pay up to $10,000 to get their hands on this bespoke duramold machine.

3. Asteroids – original 1979 cabinet – $9,400

One of the most iconic arcade games of all time, and originally released in 1979, these are highly sought after, with a perfect condition machine commanding a price of $9,000

4. Defender – original 1981 cabinet – $9,400

Another icon from the golden age of arcade games, an original Defender cabinet in mint condition is also worth $9,400

5. Cosmic Chasm – original 1982 cabinet – $9,000

The first game to be originally released for a home system and then released in an arcade version was Cosmic Chasm (1982), this arcade cabinet is now worth around $9,000

To view the full top ten list and a map of the world’s favourite arcade games visit: https://www.loveantiques.com/blog/2021/04/arcade-games-given-bonus-round-online-as-values-soar

After analysing Google Trend search data for arcade and coin operated machines over the last ten years, the battle for global popularity was clearly between Pac-Man and Space Invaders.

Pac-Man was the top game in countries including the USA, Russia, Brazil and India, while Space Invaders reigned supreme in the UK, Australia and much of Europe. In third place was Donkey Kong.

Will Thomas, Managing Director at LoveAntiques.com, said,

“While the golden age of arcade gaming may have died a death by the end of the 1980s due to the emergence of home video game consoles, it appears that they had more than one extra life saved up and their story is far from over.

“It’s now been 40 years since the first children went crazy for Pac-Man and Space Invaders, and as we have seen with other popular culture collectibles, those kids have now grown up with a nostalgic yearning for their past. It has been fascinating to take a dive and find out that these machines, originally fuelled with quarters and change, are now going for thousands.”