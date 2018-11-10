‘Pac-Man’-Themed Red Bull Cans Are Here!

Feeling nostalgic? Love the old 80’s video game classic Pac-Man? Then you are going to love the new special edition cans coming from Red Bull.
The cans featuring the iconic Pac-Man characters and gaming board also feature codes that allow you to interact with the Pac-Man mobile app.
You can unlock special boards to run around and chomp your way through by buying these special edition cans.
Are you going to run out and snag these cans? Maybe you should buy some and not open them. Perhaps they will be worth something someday.

