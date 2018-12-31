Package Thief Caught on Camera Twice!

Authorities in Plantation, Florida are currently searching for a suspect who was caught on camera twice, stealing packages from several homes.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man pulling up to a home with several cars parked in the driveway and stealing a small package off of the porch. The same suspect was also seen earlier stealing a package from a home in the same neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a brown baseball hat, a blue shirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this suspect you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.