Paisley Park’s Celebration 2023 to include unreleased Prince music

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Prince will once again be celebrated this June with Paisley Park’s four-day Celebration 2023.

The event will include conversations with artists like Chaka Khan, Chuck D and D-Nice, and panel discussions about the legendary artist. Fans will be allowed entry into Prince’s infamous vault, where they’ll get to hear new, unreleased recordings by the late music icon.

Celebration 2023 goes down at Prince’s Minnesota compound June 8-11, and will include performances by Minnesota gospel groups Sounds of Blackness and The Steeles, Stokley of Mint Condition and more, along with a Prince Legacy Tribute to New Power Generation founding member Rosie Gaines.

Tickets to the celebration are on sale now.

