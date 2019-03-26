Palm Beach Boat Show 2019, Largest Ever

There are a lot of really big, beautiful pleasure crafts lining the intracoastal waterway in downtown West Palm Beach.
They are here for this weekends’ largest Palm Beach Boat Show, ever, featuring over $100 millions dollars in luxury yachts.

The show runs from Thursday through Sunday and Flagler is already shutdown south of Okeechobee Boulevard and the Royal Palm Bridge.

