Palm Beach Boat Show 2019 Opens Today

There are a lot of really big, beautiful pleasure crafts lining the intracoastal waterway in downtown West Palm Beach.

They are here for this weekends’ largest Palm Beach Boat Show, ever, featuring over $100 millions dollars in luxury yachts.

The top 5 yachts at the Palm Beach International Boat Show: https://t.co/sLLLlaJIrN pic.twitter.com/IkxjHCd7Zb — Forbes (@Forbes) March 23, 2019

The show runs from Thursday through Sunday and Flagler is shutdown in both directions north of Okeechobee Boulevard and the Royal Palm Bridge.