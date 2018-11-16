Palm Beach, Broward Miss Deadline for FL Recount

Palm Beach County missed the 3 p.m. deadline for the recount in Florida on Thursday. Even though Broward completed the recount the results are submitted at 3:03 pm…late.

Susan Bucher, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, blames the overworked machines and has asked a judge for more time to recount the ballots in several key races that hang in the balance in Florida.

Watch: Palm Beach County misses 3 p.m. recount deadline. Supervisor of Elections blames machines, plans to ask judge for more time. https://t.co/TLGfbt5es5 pic.twitter.com/EIfA52ifxa — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 15, 2018

“I believe strongly that it was not a human effort, it was mechanical,” Bucher said. “You were here, you watched it happen and our machines failed because we were using them 24/7 and I think it was extraordinary, and so if the judge will allow us we’d like to continue to do the other recounts but certainly we can’t operate these machines 24/7 because that’s why they probably failed.”

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge denied the request to extend Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline to recount ballots for a number of tight races in Florida, which include races for Governor and U.S. Senate.

Broward County missed the deadline by submitting results three minutes late.

As a result, original vote totals will be certified rather than the recount results.

A court hearing in connection to the deadline extension request is expected to take place later Thursday.