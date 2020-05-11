Palm Beach County Beaches Open Next Monday The 18th! Let’s Keep It Clean!!!

Some Florida beachgoers are getting a little too comfortable returning to the shore.

Visitors to Cocoa Beach in Brevard County left behind more than 13,000 pounds of trash over the weekend, officials say.

The beach opened less than a month ago on April 21st and officials say that amount of trash is “equivalent to Fourth of July and Memorial Day weekend.”

Now the beach is responding by stepping up patrols and increasing fines to up to $250 for littering. Volunteers warn that trash can harm beach creatures like birds or sea turtles.

Did you visit any outdoor spots over the weekend? Were people practicing social distancing?