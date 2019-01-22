Palm Beach County firefighter arrested for DUI after crash in Davie

Police in Davie arrested a Palm Beach County firefighter Sunday for hitting five vehicles while under the influence and then fleeing the scene.

Police identified John Gratton as the driver who fled the accident.

Police were dispatched to the crash site where a perimeter was set up, and K9’s were used to search for Gratton.

Gratton was later found at a nearby field bleeding under a bush.

Police say a K-9 had to apprehend Gratton because he initially refused to get out from under the bush.

Gratton had crashed his black Dodge Ram 2500 into five vehicles, then ran into the field, according to police.

Police claim to have been able to smell alcohol on Gratton’s breath during his arrest.

Officers also say he was slurring his words and that his eyes were “bloodshot, glassy and watery.”

Two victims sustained injuries from the crash and were taken to Cleveland Clinic by Davie Fire Rescue.

A grinder which tested positive for marijuana was found in Gratton’s vehicle, police say.

He faces several charges, which include DUI causing property damage, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing the scene of a crash, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.