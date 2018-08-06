Palm Beach County Releases School Bus Routes

School bus routes in Palm Beach County are posted right here.

Now is the time for parents to determine if your kids can take the bus or not. School starts on August 13th in Palm Beach County.

Schedules and stops can also be obtained by calling the Transportation Call Center at (561) 357-1110.

It is recommended that students practice getting to and from the bus stop on time and that they ride the school bus the first week of school to take advantage of assistance with getting to class in the morning and also getting their bus dismissal time for the afternoon.

Slight delays can be expected during the first few weeks of school while the routes are analyzed in real time.

Bus routes in St. Lucie County are scheduled to be released Monday as well at https://www.stlucie.k12.fl.us/departments/transportation/.

Martin County hosts Q&A Session

Parents with questions about school bus transportation in Martin County will have the opportunity to ask the superintendent about them Monday afternoon. The school district is hosting a Facebook Live session at 5:15 p.m.

The district says students who did get to ride a bus in years past will get grandfathered until they age out of their school.

Students starting at new schools will not get that privilege.

