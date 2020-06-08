Palm Beach Outlets Extends Drive-Up Food Distribution

With Feeding South Florida

Drive will continue Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. through August 3, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (June 2020) – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) has extended the Drive-Up Food Distribution with Feeding South Florida; the distribution will be held every Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. through August 3, 2020.

Anyone who needs food is welcome on a first come, first served basis. Up to 1,000 families will be served each week. Donations consist of an approximate one-week supply of a protein, fresh produce, eggs, milk, and other essential goods.

“Palm Beach Outlets is pleased to continue our partnership with Feeding South Florida for this much-need food distribution for our community,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets.

Feeding South Florida, a local 501c3 non-profit, is the state’s largest food bank, supporting 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population. The organization’s staff, volunteers and local officers will be on-site at the Palm Beach Outlets’ Congress Avenue parking lot to facilitate the weekly distribution. All Feeding South Florida organizers will follow health guidelines by wearing gloves, masks, and practicing social distancing.

