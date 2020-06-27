Palm Beach Outlets Extends OneBlood Donation Drive with All Blood Donations Tested for Coronavirus Antibody

Saturdays, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1, 2020

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (June 2020) – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) has extended the OneBlood donation drive to include Saturdays through August 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the PetSmart parking lot. Every blood donation will be complimentarily tested for the coronavirus antibody and donors will be informed of test results. Due to social distancing measures that OneBlood has in place, all donors are required to make an appointment to donate. Appointments can be made online at OneBlood.org or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.

“We are pleased to extend the OneBlood drive at Palm Beach Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “The need for blood donations continues, and OneBlood’s antibody testing has proved to be a significant benefit to donors,” she adds.

OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, is testing all donations for the COVID-19 antibody. The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal at OneBlood.org.

“The testing brings many benefits. In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications and Public Relations.

Convalescent plasma donors have a special ability to help critically ill coronavirus patients. By transfusing plasma that is rich with coronavirus antibodies into a patient still fighting the virus it can help boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover. With no cure or vaccine to prevent coronavirus, doctors are turning to convalescent plasma to help treat their critically ill coronavirus patients. OneBlood began collecting and distributing COVID-19 convalescent plasma in April.

OneBlood’s COVID-19 antibody testing will also provide important statistical information to public health officials. “OneBlood is working closely with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees M.D., to provide de-identified data on the number of people testing positive and the geographical location. This information will help in decision making for reopening the economy,” said Forbes.

OneBlood is one of the first blood centers to begin testing for the coronavirus antibody and plans to provide the antibody testing for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 antibody testing will be performed in addition to the standard infectious disease testing all blood donations receive. Testing takes place at OneBlood’s laboratory, Creative Testing Solutions (CTS).

General Safety

It is safe to donate blood. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

OneBlood Donation Safety Protocols

OneBlood is regulated by the FDA and required to follow strict operational guidelines.

Our facilities and Big Red Buses are clean and meet all FDA safety standards.

At every blood drive and donor center OneBlood team members follow safety protocols, including:

Wearing medical gloves for blood collections.

Wiping down donor-touched areas and equipment after every collection with disinfectant/wipes . (This includes, donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors).

. (This includes, donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors). Using sterile collection sets for every donation.

Conducting donor mini physicals, including temperature check (this will be done prior to donors registering) to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.

Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood. Temperature checks will be done onsite.

As an additional safety measure, OneBlood is asking people who have traveled to countries at high risk for the coronavirus to self-defer from donating blood for 28 days upon returning to the United States.

Team members who are sick or not feeling well do not report to work.

Social Distancing at Blood Drives and Donor Center

At blood drives only one to four persons will be permitted on the bus at any one time, separated within proper social distancing guidelines. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their car or outside the Big Red Bus until they are called in to donate blood. Chairs will be provided for them to sit outside while enjoying a snack and beverage under a covered area.

