Palm Beach woman accused of threatening landscapers with shot-gun

A woman was placed under arrest in Palm Beach after allegedly threatening landscapers with a double barrel shot-gun.

Mia Martin,58, reportedly confronted the landscapers multiple times throughout the day.

The landscapers told police that Martin was upset about the vehicle and told them if they did not move it she would “go and get her gun.”

She returned a few minutes later with a case holding a 20-gauge shotgun which she held to them while angrily saying to leave.

In an interview with police, Martin admitted to being upset with the landscapers for blocking a majority of the roadway with their trucks.

However, she did not say whether she used a firearm and instead invoked her right to an attorney.

Police say Martin uttered racist remarks during her arrest.

Martin has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.