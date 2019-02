A 12-year-old monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo is home safe and sound.

Surveillance video showed a male suspect approaching the monkey’s enclosure and cutting through mesh in a fence to gain access.

There was a $6000 for her safe return.

Kali is home! We will get you details as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone that helped secure her recovery. https://t.co/36AOadF0lg — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 13, 2019