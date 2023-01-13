Pam Anderson Addresses Hulu Show In Her New Documentary

Pamela Anderson recently discussed her feelings about the Hulu show highlighting the infamous sex tape scandal in her new documentary.

Pamela, a Love Story will be released on January 31st on Netflix, which gives Pam the opportunity to take control of her narrative.

A source revealed, “The Hulu series played a huge role in Pam deciding to share her story. She hated how sensationalized the story was and wanted to be able to tell hers from the beginning.”

Last year, Pam said in regard to the news of her new documentary, “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions. Wicked, wild, and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story.”

The trailer for Anderson’s new doc was released, and she shared, “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive.”

