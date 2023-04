Pam Anderson has a new swimsuit line coming.

The Playboy model’s new swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis features an ode to her “Baywatch” days with a red, one-piece with a scooped neckline and high-cut legs.

She explained, “I’m always in a bathing suit. I’ve tried everything, so I’m a pretty good connoisseur when it comes to swimwear.”

Pam’s capsule collection with Frankies Bikinis will be out on May 4.

What are you a connoisseur of?

(NYPost)