Pam Beesly Halpert (Jenna Fischer) Is Playing Cady’s Mom In “Mean Girls” The Movie Musical!

‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer has joined the cast of Paramount Pictures’ new ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical based on the Broadway show.

Jenna will play the Mother of Cady Heron, originally played by Ana Gasteyer.

Other cast members previously announced include Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Avantika, Christopher Briney, and Bebe Wood.

Lorne Michaels will co-produce with Tina Fey.

What other movie would you love to see turned into a musical? Who would you cast in it?

