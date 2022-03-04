Pamela Anderson Will Tell ‘Real Story’ In Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson will be telling her side of the Pam & Tommy story in a new Netflix documentary.

In a post announcing the doc, Anderson declared herself “Not a victim, but a survivor & alive to tell the real story”.

The documentary will be directed by Ryan White and reportedly have access to Anderson’s journals and private footage. No release date has been announced.

Anderson was not involved in the making of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, and according to some reports she wasn’t happy about it.

Have you watched Pam & Tommy? Is it fair in its portrayal of Anderson?