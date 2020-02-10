Pamela Anderson’s 11 Day Marriage Was Ended By Text!

PAMELA ANDERSON didn’t just get dumped less than two weeks after her wedding . . . she got dumped by TEXT.

It was on Day 11 that Jon Peters sent Pam a text telling her, quote, “This whole marriage thing . . . has scared me. It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair . . .

“The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.”

He also told her he loves her, he wants to be in her life forever, and he still wants her to star in a movie he’s producing.

Apparently, it was no skin off Pam’s back, because she sent him a throwing-a-kiss emoji and said, quote, “I forgive you.”

Wow….I don’t think that would have been my response!