Pandemic Blues: Eric Clapton postpones entire 2021 European tour to 2022

Credit: George Chin

Eric Clapton had been scheduled to return to the concert stage this May and June for a tour of Europe, but Slowhand has now officially postponed most of his dates until 2022 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A message on Clapton’s official website reads, “Due to ongoing COVID restrictions to mass gatherings in Europe, Eric Clapton will be postponing all of the following 2021 dates and moving them to new dates in 2022. Eric is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform.”

The note adds, “Fans should retain their tickets, as they will be honored on the new rescheduled dates listed below.”

The mainland Europe portion of his trek, which was supposed to get underway May 26 in Milan, Italy, now will kick off on May 17, 2022, with a show in Zurich, Switzerland. The tour will wind down with a June 21-22, 2022, stand in Moscow that originally was scheduled for this June 22-23.

Clapton also has a four-show engagement at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall booked for this May 14, 15, 17 and 18, but these gigs also are expected to be rescheduled soon.

Here are all of Clapton’s rescheduled concerts:

5/17/22 — Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion (postponed from 6/5/21)

5/18/22 — Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum (postponed from 5/26/21)

5/20/22 — Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena (postponed from 5/28/21)

5/31/22 — Stuttgart, Germany, Schleyerhalle (postponed from 6/6/21)

6/2/22 — Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle (postponed from 5/21/21)

6/5/22 — Prague, Czech Republic, O2 (postponed from 5/23/21)

6/7/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome (postponed from 6/11/21)

6/10/22 — Dusseldorf, Germany, ISS Dome (postponed from 6/8/21)

6/12/22 — Antwerp, Belgium, Sportspalais (postponed from 6/9/21)

6/14/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena (postponed from 6/14/21)

6/15/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena (postponed from 6/15/21)

6/17/22 — Helsinki, Finland, Hartwall Arena (postponed from 6/17/21)

6/19/22 — St. Petersburg, Russia, Ice Palace (postponed from 6/20/21)

6/21/22 — Moscow, Russia, Crocus Hall (postponed from 6/22/21)

6/22/22 — Moscow, Russia, Crocus Hall (postponed from 6/23/21)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.