Panera Bread Launches Panera Grocery

Panera Bread is adapting to these changing times by introducing Panera Grocery.

The service offers household staples like bread, milk and fresh produce to be delivered to your home or to be picked up at a local Panera location.

You can still get sandwiches, soups, and pastries from the regular Panera menu as well.

Just look for Panera Grocery on their website or their app to see if delivery is available or if you will need to go pick up your items.

Where are your secret places to find what you need while everyone else is at the bigger stores?