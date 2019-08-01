Panic At The Pool

Thank goodness no one was seriously injured. A malfunctioning wave machine injured 44 people at a water park in northeastern China. Instead of a gentle wave, the machine for a “tsunami pool” at Shuiyun Water Park generated one that hurtled swimmers into each other and out of the pool. “According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people… 5-people are still being treated at area hospitals, some with fractured ribs. The water park is closed pending an investigation.