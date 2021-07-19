Papa is a Rolling Stone: Check out rare pic of Mick Jagger and his four-year-old son

GORC/GC Images

Mick Jagger has eight children who range in age from 50 to four years old, and his current girlfriend has now given us a glimpse of the Rolling Stones front man with his youngest.

Ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, Mick’s girlfriend, shared a photo on Instagram of herself along with Mick and little Devereaux. Hamrick, 34, is kissing Mick, 77 on the cheek while Devereaux peeps out from behind his dad’s leg. The photo, posted on Sunday, evidently was taken around the time of Hamrick’s birthday.

Mick’s children include Karis, his daughter with Marsha Hunt; Jade, who he shares with Bianca Jagger; Georgia, Lizzie, James and Gabriel, who he shares with Jerry Hall, and Lucas, who he shares with his ex Luciana Morad.

Some of the kids seem pretty close: Georgia, 29, posted some photos of herself with Luca, 22, in L.A. just last month.

