Papa Was a Beach Boy?: Beach Boys and Temptations performing together at a series of shows this summer

The Beach Boys are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year with their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour, and now the legendary rock band has announced a series of six shows that will see them teaming up with another group marking its 60th year in 2022 — Motown greats The Temptations.

The surf-meets-soul bill will visit Cincinnati on August 16; Saratoga Springs, New York, on August 18; Bridgeport, Connecticut, on August 19; Bethel, New York, on August 25; and Chautauqua, New York, on August 26. In addition, The Temptations have signed to perform with The Beach Boys at a previously announced concert in Solomons, Maryland, that also will feature The Four Tops.

The Beach Boys’ upcoming 2022 itinerary includes over 35 concerts, spanning from a May 6 show in Mahnomen, Minnesota, all the way through an October 21-22 stand in Orillia, Canada.

Tickets for most of the new dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour, which began last month, launched on the heels of the release of a new song by the country duo Locash titled “Beach Boys” that featured contributions from the band’s Mike Love and Bruce Johnston.

For a full list of Beach Boys tour dates, visit MikeLove.com or TheBeachBoys.com.

