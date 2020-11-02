Paperback version of official Syd Barrett photo book to be published later this month

Rocket 88

A paperback edition of Barrett: The Definitive Visual Companion, an official book focusing on the life and creative work of late Pink Floyd co-founder and frontman Syd Barrett, will be released on November 24.

The book, which was compiled with the input and full cooperation of Barrett’s family and Pink Floyd, features photos, love letters, notes and postcards, as well as every known drawing and painting Syd created from his teenage years to his death from cancer at age 60 in 2006.

The paperback version of Barrett retails for $50 and features 350 images, including two previously undiscovered pieces of art by Syd. The book previously was published as a hardback and a deluxe, two-volume collector’s edition.

Featured in the book are photos of Barrett from his childhood through his years with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist, unseen illustrated letters he sent to two of his girlfriends during the early-to-mid 1960s, and pics of his various paintings, drawings, mosaics, collages and sculptures.

Also included in the book is commentary about Barrett’s artwork by art expert Will Shutes, and notes on the musician and artist’s diaries, notebooks, scrapbooks and more.

You can pre-order the paperback edition of Barrett: The Definitive Visual Companion for a special discounted price, and learn more about the publication, at BarrettBook.com.

By Matt Friedlander

