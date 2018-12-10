Paralyzed FIU Student Receives Diploma by Walking with Exoskeleton

A double accomplishment for wheelchair-bound student Aldo Amenta who graduated from FIU yesterday, three years after he was paralyzed diving into a pool.

Unbelievably he got out of his wheelchair and walked across the stage and receive his diploma thanks to an exoskeleton.

The wearable robotic suit gives the paralyzed the ability to walk. The suit usually costs around $40 grand.

Walking across the graduation stage was “nothing short of a miracle” for this FIU student. Through his determination — and the help of a robotic exoskeleton and walking sticks — he powered his way across the stage without using his wheelchair. https://t.co/TvGhumu7ob pic.twitter.com/1AnZeAY8k7 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 18, 2017

He also plans to pursue a Master’s degree in electrical engineering.