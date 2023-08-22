Paramount Plus’ ‘Frasier’ Revival Premieres In October

Kelsey Grammer will return to his iconic character Frasier Crane on the ‘Frasier’ revival premiere on October 12 on Paramount+.

New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, and CBS will broadcast the first two episodes back-to-back on October 17 at 9:15 p.m. following a super-sized original episode of “Big Brother.”

The revival “follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

What other show do you with would get a revival?