Paramount Plus Replacing CBS All Access

With most networks having a streaming space, ViacomCBS is about to re-launch its CBS All Access product. The new name will be Paramount Plus. It will be rebranded in 2021 with 5 new original shows including a new version of the Behind The Music series. There will also be a 10-part limited series about the making of The Godfather and a relaunch of the former CW and BET series The Game. Paramount Plus will also feature content from Nickelodeon, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and other Viacom networks. How many streaming services are you currently paying for?