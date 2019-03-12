Parent Jailed For Bringing Gun to Bear Lakes Middle School Idenified

A parent was arrested after school police confiscated a handgun from him on school grounds Monday afternoon.

According to Palm Beach County School District officials, the parent became hostile in the front office of Bear Lakes Middle School.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Christopher Freeman arrived to the school armed with the weapon after receiving a phone call about an incident involving his son being slammed.

An uniformed School Police Officer says he saw what he believed to be a handle of a hand gun sticking out of the waist of Freeman’s pants when he opened the door for him.

Freeman was allegedly visibly upset, yelling and screaming “I want to see the guy who slammed my son, I’ve got something for him.”

The officer feared Freeman might become violent and escorted him to the breezeway outside the school’s office. The school was then put on a code red lock down.

During a search, the officer found an AK47 Mini Draco pistol with a fully loaded, 30-round extended magazine.

Freeman also told police he didn’t realize he was carrying the gun because he carries it all the time, for protection.

In a message sent to parents from principal Kirk Howell, the school was placed on lock down. School police confiscated the gun and the parent was arrested.

Freeman never brandished the gun or threatened the office staff with it at any time, the message said. Once the parent was removed, the campus returned to an “All Clear” for a regular dismissal.