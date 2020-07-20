“Parent Trap” Reunion with Katie Couric! YES! With Lindsay Lohan!!!

View this post on Instagram

After chatting with @nmeyers during an IG Live – we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998 — and guess what, we really did it!!!@lindsaylohan, @dennisquaid, @lisaannwalter, #SimonKunz, and @elaine4animals join writer-director @nmeyers and writer-producer #CharlesShyer to share their memories from filming, reenact their favorite scenes and discuss the film’s lasting impact. PS: With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the globe, we all decided to use this reunion as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for @wckitchen – @chefjoseandres organization that is helping feed those in need all across the world. You can donate $10 by 📲 texting PARENT to 80100 or by going to wck.org/parenttrap (link 🔗 in my bio!)❤️ #parenttrapreunion #wereallydidit