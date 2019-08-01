Parenting Expert Says Grandparents Need Consent Before Kissing Kids

A parenting expert in the UK has people talking after her stance about grandparents asking for consent before getting a kiss from their grandchildren.

Jane Evans was on a talk show speaking about a new initiative in Australia where children are trained to give consent before touching them.

Evans said when it comes to a grandparent’s kiss or hug, “They have to ask permission. Children can’t make that distinction, they just get the message.”

A panelist on the show blasted the notion saying, “If we start having these boundaries with children, we’re going to breed cold and emotionless children.” Other viewers of the talk show tweeted their dissatisfaction with the thought of grandparents having to get consent to get a kiss.

Does this seem like an outrageous thought? What do you teach your kids about boundaries?