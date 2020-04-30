Parents can relax…Homework Help is here!

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach to offer Remote Homework Help

For parents and children struggling with their new homeschool reality, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach wants to help. This year marks the 10thanniversary of the teacher-led afterschool Homework Centers at the Mandel Public Library used by thousands of local students each year. Typically, the library’s Homework Centers would be bustling with students finding help with homework, practicing reading, completing science projects, writing social studies reports, and eating healthy snacks. In this extraordinary time that finds students learning from home, the library is once again adapting and working with its Homework Center teachers to support the community by offering free Remote Homework Help for students in grades K- 5 .

Remote Homework Help will run May 2 through May 24 and be available Saturdays and Sundays, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM each day. Families can schedule a 30-minute session with the library’s certified teachers, Mr. Eric and Ms. Kristen, to receive help in all subjects and projects. The sessions will take place either by phone or online using Google Hangouts. Families can reserve a spot with a teacher by completing a Google Form , then a library staff member will contact applicants to schedule the session. For additional information and questions, call 561-868-7701. The library’s Remote Homework Help program is sponsored by a grant from the West Palm Beach Library Foundation, which raises funds to provide the community with free quality programs, services and resources at the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach.

Mr. Eric and Ms. Kristen, the Mandel Public Library’s certified Homework Center teachers, are ready to start helping K-5 students from home.

Additional resources available on the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach website include the following, visit wpbcitylibrary.org for details:

Librarian recommendations for additional learning resources for children and teens

Virtual Library Programs on social media including Storytime, Studio 411 Art Classes, Book Talks and more

Phone It In Job Help for assistance with creating/updating resumes, interview skills, career moves and more

The Digital Library with millions of FREE ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more that patrons can connect to 24/7

Community members can still get (or update) a library card so they can access all of the digital library materials. Patrons do not need to be a City of West Palm Beach resident to get a card and use all of the incredible online resources. If patrons have questions or need help with online resources, they can call 561-868-7701, Monday – Saturday from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM and 1:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, or email MPL@wpbcitylibrary.org and a staff member will respond within 24 hours.

About the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

Founded in 1895, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach has evolved from a modest Reading Room along the waterfront to an innovative and cutting edge facility located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. The Mandel Public Library provides a wide range of programming for kids, teens, and adults focused upon creating inspired lives by connecting people with information and ideas. Today, the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach welcomes over half a million visitors annually and loans over 725,000 items to 105,000+ library cardholders. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7700.