Parents on a Vegan Diet Accused of Almost Starving Toddler to Death

Authorities Brevard County, Florida have arrested a Nazarite Hebrew couple accused of almost starving their baby to death.

20-year-old Julia French and Robert Buskey were arrested at their home Thursday after authorities discovered that their 5-month-old looked extremely malnourished.

According to the report, responding officers say the baby had sunken eyes, loose skin on his extremities, many of his bones showed through his skin, and he was unable to move on his own.

Documents on the baby say he was born in September he weighed seven pounds, nine ounces. At the time he was discovered by police the baby only weighed eight pounds, eight ounces.

Authorities say the couple ignored the doctor’s advice to feed the child on a plant-based type of formula which would be consistent with their vegan lifestyle. The couple, however, decided to feed the baby a mashed-potato-based compound that French found on the internet.