A David Bowie street is being inaugurated in Paris.

Rue David Bowie is being inaugurated in the French capital today.

The move to honor the British rock icon, who died of liver cancer in 2016, also marks what would have been his 77th birthday.

Bowie has maintained a cult following in France, where fan clubs such as ‘Bowie France’ sell merchandise, and organize concerts and Bowie conventions.

